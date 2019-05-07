Liverpool Vs. Barcelona: Watch Highlights Of Reds’ Epic Champions League Win

Liverpool produced the greatest comeback in the club’s European history by beating FC Barcelona 4-0 on Tuesday at Anfield to reach the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League final.

Trailing 3-0 from the opening encounter in Spain six days ago, the Reds’ hopes of overcoming the Spanish giants on aggregate were alive, yet slim, at kick-off.

But Jurgen Klopp’s remarkable team achieved what many considered impossible courtesy of two goals apiece from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum on a scarcely believable night in L4.

And so Liverpool will contest a second successive Champions League final, facing the winners of the other semifinal between Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur on June 1 in Madrid.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@LFC