Liverpool Vs. Newcastle: Reds Keep Premier League Hopes Alive With Dramatic Win

Liverpool has pushed Manchester City to the brink.

A dramatic 3-2 victory over Newcastle United ensures that the Premier League title will be decided next weekend on the final day of the season after a frantic evening at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Liverpool moves back to the top of the league table with 94 points, two points ahead of idle Manchester City, who host Leicester City on Monday.

AS IT STANDS

1 Liverpool P37 Pts 94 GD +65

2 Man City P36 Pts 92 GD +68 pic.twitter.com/kFk7RcnUe9 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 4, 2019

Disaster struck for the Reds in the 56th minute when Solomon Rondon knotted the score at 2, emphatically finishing a loose ball off a corner kick.

Liverpool seemed on last leg when Mohamed Salah was carried off by stretcher after suffering a head injury following a nasty collision in the 68th minute. But it was his replacement, Divock Origi, that rose above the crowd and glanced home a Xherdan Shaqiri set piece to keep the their title chances alive.

A wild first half produced three goals. Liverpool struck first with Virgil Van Dijk burying a header off a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner in the 13th minute. But Newcastle responded seven minutes later when Christian Atsu deposited a rebound in the 20th minute. Salah gave the Reds the halftime advantage by beautifully finishing on a right-footed volley in the 38th minute to make it 2-1.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@LFC https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1124776979507687425