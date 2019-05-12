Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool’s best-ever Premier League season has come down to this.

The Reds will host Wolves on Sunday at Anfield in the 38th, and final, round of games in the 2018-19 Premier League season. The Reds enter the game one point out of first place in the Premier League standings and can become champions of English soccer — for the first time since 1990 and the 19th time in their history — with a win and if Manchester City loses or draws against Brighton in a game that will be taking place simultaneously.

Wolves already have clinched seventh place in the Premier League, and their 57 points are the most any newly promoted team has earned in the Premier League since Ipswich’s 66 in 2000-01.

NBC will broadcast Newcastle versus Liverpool, and NBC Universo will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Sunday, May 12, at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com