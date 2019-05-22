Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rival NFL fans will be able to torment the New England Patriots digitally in the coming years.

EA Sports game designer Anthony White confirmed Monday during his appearance on the “Eagle Eye in the Sky” podcast the Philadelphia Eagles’ “Philly Special” trick play will be available for use in “Madden 20.”

The Eagles famously used the play to great effect in their Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots, as quarterback Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass just before halftime to extend his team’s lead in a game they ultimately won.

The “Philly Special” didn’t make it into “Madden 19’s” playbook, but EA Sports will include it in this year’s version of the popular football video game because other teams used the play last season.

Heard it here first: The Philly Special will be making its debut in @EAMaddenNFL. Hear more: https://t.co/ixwRkB78os Subscribe to the Eagle Eye in the Sky podcast: https://t.co/SDe9RQxTcy#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/OOStZNzHTz — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 20, 2019

“It’s under the pistol formation, but the set is called Philly and then when you look at the play, it’s called ‘Philly Special’ and the other play is called ‘Fake Philly Special,'” White said.

“… A couple of copycats popped up in the league last year. I know Week 17, the Dolphins ran it. I think the Falcons ran it. So I was like, ‘Hey, well, what do we call it? Do we call it Miami special? I know the Browns ran it, do we call it the Cleveland special in their playbook?’ So we’re actually just going to leave it ‘Philly,’ even if we put it in another team’s playbook.”

EA Sports is scheduled to release Madden 20 on Aug. 2. From that point non-Patriots fans can use it at their will to beat their opponents, while Patriots supporters should decline to do so, no matter what the down, distance and situation.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images