Magic Johnson abruptly resigned as the Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations in early April, and now we’re finally starting to hear some of his reasons for doing so.
In an interview on ESPN’s “First Take” Monday, Johnson described some of the behind the scenes activity occurring in LA, and it wasn’t pretty.
The former Lakers star called out general manager Rob Pelinka, saying that he had been speaking about Johnson behind his back to other employees. Johnson noted that Pelinka was emphasizing how he was not present, nor working hard enough at his position.
Take a look:
Speaking behind someone’s back never has a good outcome, and the same rings true here.
Many believed the Lakers’ front office was messy, but it appears it may have been worse off than we assumed. Ahead of a busy offseason, the team reportedly decided to not hire a replacement for Johnson, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.
With Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving all potentially hitting the open market on July 1, the Lakers are sure to be players to find a sidekick for LeBron James. Will their dysfunctional front office hold them back? Time will tell.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images