Magic Johnson Wishes Danny Ainge Speedy Recovery From Heart Attack

Magic Johnson has set aside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rivalry with the Boston Celtics during these most serious of situations.

The NBA legend sent Danny Ainge a message of support Thursday afternoon via Twitter after the Boston Celtics announced the team’s president of basketball operations suffered a mild heart attack earlier this week.

Sending best wishes and get well soon to Danny Ainge, Celtics President of Basketball Operations, who is one of the toughest and most fierce competitors I've ever played against. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 2, 2019

Ainge suffered the heart attack Tuesday in Milwaukee, where the Celtics were playing the first two games of their second-round NBA playoff series against the Bucks. He’s expected to return home Thursday and make a full recovery.

That’s probably music to the ears of Johnson, who battled with Ainge during the epic Lakers versus Celtics series in the 1980s, and the rest of the NBA community.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images