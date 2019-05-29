Marc Savard is no stranger to injuries and the stress that comes with them. The ex-Boston Bruin’s career was cut short several years ago after developing post-concussion syndrome, but officially didn’t retire from the sport until last year.

So he knows a thing or two when it comes to the lack of control Dustin Pedroia has when it comes to the knee injury that has forced the All-Star second baseman to take a break from baseball.

Savard appeared on Tuesday’s episode of WEEI’s Dale and Keefe and provided some insight into what it’s like to cope with an injury that potentially could end a career.

“It took awhile. It really did,” Savard said. “It was a tough run and I understand what he’s going through right now. It definitely is not easy. You want to be there. You want to help. As a player that is all you ever knew as a kid, so it takes a long time. I don’t even know if you ever get over it. It is something I still think about on a regular basis that I wish I could have played a little bit longer and done a little more in my Boston career.”

But as Savard noted, there’s always a bright side to every situation, no matter how dismal it may be.

“Looking back, I am pretty fortunate and I think that is what he has to realize. He’s had a great career already. I have four beautiful kids and a great wife. I am very lucky. I cherish those things more now and I am really enjoying life. I have been able to put that chapter behind me. It took a long, long time, I have to be honest. And it is going to take him a real long time, too. I am not saying he’s done, but it’s going to take awhile. You grow up. Since street hockey, your life is devoted to being a professional athlete and all of a sudden it ends abruptly. I understand what he’s going through. It’s tough. But at the end of the day, now that I look back it was all worth it.”

You can listen to Savard’s full comments here.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images