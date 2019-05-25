Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Team chemistry is vital to any championship contender, but it sounds like the Boston Bruins don’t need to worry about that.

Marcus Johansson was acquired at the trade deadline, and the left winger didn’t skip a beat once he got into the Bruins locker room. Much of that is thanks to Boston’s team chemistry, which Johansson says is pretty special.

“The players, the people in here, it’s unbelievable,” Johansson told reporters at TD Garden Saturday. “That’s a big reason why we’re in the spot we’re in. … It’s been fun.

“It’s a special group. It’s something else. It’s a big part of why this group is successful. The way guys pick each other up and help each other and keep moving forward together is special. It’s pretty fun to see something like that help build a team and helps on the ice as well.”

Listen to everything Johansson said below.

.@mjohansson90 on the B's chemistry: "It's a special group. It's something else…the way guys pick each other up and help each other and keep moving forward together…it's pretty fun to see." pic.twitter.com/238j8G8On8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 25, 2019

Since being acquired on February 25, Johansson has recored 12 points in 25 games, acting as a key piece of Boston’s depth chart.

The Bruins face the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images