Marcus Morris Believes Celtics Aren’t Done, Still Have Month To Play

We’re sure some people aren’t feeling too confident about the Boston Celtics’ Game 5 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

But Marcus Morris isn’t one of those people.

The C’s find themselves on the brink of elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinal series with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co., but that isn’t stopping him from believing his team has more — a lot more, for that matter — in the tank.

Marcus Morris was getting his shoes on before shootaround when an assistant coach playfully asked him if he was ready to start shooting or if he was on vacation over there. Mook stood up, launched a 3, and declared: “We ain’t going on vacation for another month." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 8, 2019

It certainly will be a tough hole to climb out of. The Green will need to take three straight from Milwaukee in order to advance. While it’s a challenge, we’re happy to see kind of confidence Morris has heading into a crucial Game 5.

