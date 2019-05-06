Marcus Smart Officially Listed As Questionable For Game 4 Vs. Bucks

The Boston Celtics find themselves closing in on must-win territory after the Milwaukee Bucks took a 2-1 series lead Friday night at TD Garden. They’ll need to bounce back in Game 4, and it sounds like they might be getting some very important help.

The Celtics announced Sunday that Marcus Smart has been upgraded to questionable for Monday’s Game 4. This is the first time the guard has been listed as anything other than “out” during the 2019 postseason.

#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart (left oblique tear) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for game 4 tomorrow night. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 5, 2019

Smart suffered a partially torn oblique in Boston’s regular season finale vs. the Orlando Magic.

The 25-year-old is vital to the Celtics’ overall performance as the team’s vocal leader. Getting him back would be a much needed boost to Boston’s gameplan, specifically on the defensive end.

Smart said following Sunday’s practice that he was “hopeful” that he’d be able to give it a go for Game 4.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images