Marcus Stroman ruffled some feathers in the Boston Red Sox’s dugout Tuesday night, and the Toronto Blue Jays pitcher couldn’t care less.

Stroman, who’s earned a reputation as a fiery competitor, struck out Mitch Moreland and Xander Bogaerts with the bases loaded in the third inning of the Blue Jays’ 10-3 win at Rogers Centre. The right-hander punctuated the back-to-back K’s with a quick shimmy while walking off the field.

This seemingly drew the ire of the Red Sox, who later took issue with Stroman quick-pitching Michael Chavis in the fourth inning. Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale appeared to have some words for Stroman from the dugout, prompting home plate umpire Alan Porter to intervene, and the Blue Jays hurler revealed after the game that Chavis also said something to him upon reaching first base on a fielding error.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora chalked up the whole ordeal to Stroman competing a “certain way” that irritates some opponents. And Stroman took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to defend his actions and how he operates whenever he takes the mound.

Stroman quote-tweeted an article about Cora’s comments with the following: “I compete. That’s it. Didn’t know I had to cater to opposing teams to like me. Everyone messes with timing, deliveries and pitching mechanics these days. Everyone. Get over it. I’m going to keep that dawg mentality always. Pops raised me right and approves of it all! 🤷🏾‍♂️”

Fearless boy. — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) May 22, 2019

Stroman then followed up with a little dig about playing for USA instead of Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic: “Cora probably still mad I chose to play for @USABaseball over Puerto Rico. Now it makes sense. Lol 😂😂😂”

Cora managed the Puerto Rico team, while Stroman won Gold with USA.

As for the whole quick-pitching fiasco, Stroman clearly doesn’t think he did anything wrong. When someone pointed out that Chavis called time before the alleged quick pitch to mess with Stroman’s rhythm, the righty tweeted: “I’m the bad guy though. Lmao 😂”

All told, Stroman is a polarizing player. While some enjoy his competitive spirit, which sometimes manifests itself in flamboyant on-field antics, others detest his outward passion.

Don’t expect Stroman to change his behavior, though, for better or worse. The 28-year-old made it this far wearing his heart on his sleeve, and he plans to keep showing emotion moving forward.

Not an ounce of hate in my heart. Have to enjoy each and every day in this life! — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) May 22, 2019

Consider yourself warned.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images