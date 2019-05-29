Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Cleveland Indians after a good start, a rain delay and a poor showing from the bullpen on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Marcus Walden has been Boston’s most consistent reliever as of late, but even he struggled on Tuesday. Manager Alex Cora noted that it was uncharacteristic, but emphasized that it was a rough night for the entire bullpen.

To hear more from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

