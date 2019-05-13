Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox were honored at the White House on Thursday, but before the stopped on Pennsylvania Ave. Washington D.C., the team made another stop.

Several members of the team stopped by the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to spend time with wounded veterans, signing autographs and taking pictures.

Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes said it was very moving experience during a special day for the organization.

To hear Barnes’ full remarks, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by HarborOne Mortgage.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images