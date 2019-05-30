Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Bruins are down a defenseman.

Matt Grzelcyk left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues after taking a scary hit from Oskar Sundqvist in the corner boards late in the first period.

Grzelcyk went to play a puck on the boards, and Sundqvist drove a check into the defenseman’s head.

Oskar Sundqvist with a nasty hit on Matt Grzelcyk. 😬#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Yd6A0BfzMw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 30, 2019

The defenseman remained down on the ice for quite a bit while medical personnel tended to him. He eventually skated off with help from a medical staff member.

He did not return to the ice for the start of the second period.

Grzelcyk had seven points in 18 games for the Bruins in these playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images