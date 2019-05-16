Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis is good at hitting baseballs really, really far.

Since he was called up by the Boston Red Sox, the infielder has bopped some colossal shots. And Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies, Chavis connected with one of his more majestic home runs thus far, sending a ball 451 feet down the left field line.

THAT BALL WAS DEMOLISHED. 😱 pic.twitter.com/D79iXjWNR8 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 14, 2019

And as much fun as it is to watch Chavis play, he might be an even more entertaining interview. He joined MLB Network Radio to describe his mammoth blast and also talk about how much he’s enjoyed his time in Boston thus far.

What does it feel like to hit a 451-foot home run? Let All-Interview Team 2B Michael Chavis explain.@RedSox | #RedSox | #DirtyWater | @MichaelChavis11 pic.twitter.com/lSU2EIbvTB — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) May 15, 2019

Chavis was batting .289 with seven home runs entering Wednesday, and it’s clear the youngster is loving the life of a Major Leaguer in Boston thus far. Safe to say Red Sox fans are enjoying him as well.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images