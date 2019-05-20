Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis has impressed in his first big league stint with the Red Sox, but the Boston rookie has been putting a little extra on his swings as of late.

Chavis’ last five home runs have all been well over 400 feet, raking up an average home run distance of 430 feet. It all began on May 3 against the Chicago White Sox when the infielder hit a 459-foot bomb, and the moonshots haven’t stopped since with Chavis blasting a 420-footer in Boston’s win over the Houston Astros on Sunday.

