Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis just continues to impress.

The 23-year-old has hit 10 home runs since joining the Boston Red Sox back in April, five of which have come in the month of May. And those five homers sure were monstrous.

The average distance Chavis’ home runs have traveled is around 430 feet — an impressive stat for anyone, not to mention a rookie. The shortest home run he’s hit in the last month traveled 419 feet, while his longest topped out at 459 feet. (Both home runs, by the way, were hit against the Chicago White Sox)

For more on Chavis’ impressive home run-hitting abilities, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by HarborOne Mortgage.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images