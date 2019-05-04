Michael Chavis Tape-Measurer Home Runs Are Becoming Pretty Commonplace

Someone call the police, Michael Chavis is out here murdering baseballs.

The Boston Red Sox infielder has burst on to the scene since being called up, and continues to solidify his spot in the lineup by blasting absolute mammoth home runs.

Chavis crushed his fourth home run of the season Friday night against the Chicago White Sox, and it was quite majestic. In fact, it was the longest home run by a Red Sox in two seasons.

.@MichaelChavis11 with a loooooong HR. The 459-foot dinger is the longest recorded by a @RedSox player in over 2 seasons. pic.twitter.com/8jR745hNHK — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 4, 2019

And that’s becoming a pretty common practice for Chavis.

Chavis has 4 HRs. 459

441

441

374 — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 4, 2019

Here’s the Statcast on each of Chavis’ moonshots, courtesy of baseballsavant.mlb.com

April 23 Vs. Detroit Tigers:

April 25 Vs. Detroit Tigers:

April 28 Vs. Tampa Bay Rays:

May 3 Vs. Chicago White Sox

What’s notable here is the consistency in Chavis’ swing, with the launch angle in all four home runs being between 23-28 degrees. He is able to keep the barrel in the sweet spot pretty regularly, which helps him get the angle he needs to absolutely obliterate baseballs.

And if he continues to do so, expect more towering shots like Friday’s.

