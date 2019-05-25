Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the way Michael Chavis has been hitting the ball since joining the Red Sox back in April, an appearance in the league’s Home Run Derby may not be too far away.

In fact, the 23-year-old is looking to take part in the prestigious event “at some point” in his career.

“If I was allowed to, yeah,” Chavis said, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I like hitting home runs. I think it would be fun and be a cool experience. It’s something during my career that I definitely want to do.”

Chavis has hit 10 home runs in his first 29 games with the Sox, just three behind the team’s home run leader Mitch Moreland. The infielder has quickly made a name for himself in the MLB, and is already looking forward to participating in the league’s annual Derby someday.

That is, if the Sox will let him.

“I wasn’t even allowed to be in the Home Run Derby when I was in High-A,” Chavis said. “The Red Sox wouldn’t let me, so I doubt they’ll let me do it here.”

If he is ever offered the chance to participate in the real thing, however, Chavis knows it won’t be a black and white decision.

“If they did ask me to do it, I’d probably have to ask the Sox and think about it,” Chavis said.

Considering his recent success, the idea of Chavis taking part in an upcoming Home Run Derby isn’t too far fetched.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images