Mike Yastrzemski always will remember his sixth career Major League Baseball game.

The San Fransisco Giants left fielder, who is the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, went 2-for-4 in Friday’s game against the Orioles with a walk, two runs and as many RBIs.

His first hit? An RBI-triple that he laced to right field to make it 1-0 Giants in the top of the first.

Yastrzemski wasn’t done there, however.

He blasted his first MLB home run in the second to tie things 6-6.

Yastrzemski definitely is going to want that ball back.

San Fransisco ultimately lost 9-6, but the 28-year-old likely won’t soon forget his performance in this game.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images