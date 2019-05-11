Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox may have gotten off to a bit of a slow start to begin the 2019 season, but some players are already putting up some impressive numbers.

Mitch Moreland, for instance, has already crushed 11 home runs through the first 39 games of the 162-game season. In fact, the Red Sox’s first baseman currently leads the team in home runs.

Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts aren’t far behind, each with 7 dingers apiece. They’re followed by rookie Michael Chavis, who’s already hit 6 homers in his first 18 games with the club.

For more on the team’s home run numbers, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Warehouse.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images