Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis hasn’t been in Major League Baseball very long, but he’s certainly making a big impression.

The Boston Red Sox infielder has been on a tear since being called up from Triple-A Pawtucket in April. Chavis doubled in his first at-bat, now he’s making tape measurer home runs a frequent thing.

With his numbers on the rise, the 23-year-old has entered early discussions for the 2019 Rookie of the Year. And if Chavis continues to put the bat to the ball and building his numbers, he certainly will have a strong case.

MLB.com came out with their first Rookie of the Year poll and have the second baseman coming in second, receiving seven first-place votes.

Chavis made his debut on April 20 and doubled in his first Major League at-bat. He started at second base and has been there ever since. If the Red Sox ever thought he was a temporary replacement until Dustin Pedroia or Brock Holt returned, Chavis appears to have grabbed the job for good with nine home runs and a .981 OPS.

Both Holt (shoulder) and Pedroia (knee) are on a rehab assignment and making good progress. And while it will be nice to get both players back in the clubhouse, Chavis is making it easier to not rush them back given he’s filled in quite nicely.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images