Madison Bumgarner isn’t interested in playing for the Boston Red Sox, but don’t go calling him a “loser” just yet.
The San Francisco Giants pitcher, who is in the final year of his deal and has a full no-trade clause, could be one of the hottest names on the market if the Giants are out of contention by late July. And should the Giants eventually decide to move the ace left-hander, the Red Sox reportedly won’t be in the running.
Translation: Bumgarner has nothing against the Red Sox, nor the seven other teams on his list. This is all about leverage and control for a 29-year-old pitcher set to enter free agency.
Bumgarner’s resume is impressive, to say the least. He’s a four-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion, two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a World Series MVP. The North Carolina native is 112-87 with a 3.06 ERA in 263 career appearances (260 starts).
This season, Bumgarner is just 2-4 with a 3.99 ERA in eight starts for the Giants, who are 16-22 and in last place in the National League West.
