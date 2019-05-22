Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It may still be a ways away from happening, but one report suggests the MLB could be working toward the development of an international draft.

The concept “is in the early dialogue phase at the commissioner’s office,” according to Baseball America’s Ben Badler, but must still gain the support of several major parties before it can go into effect. Implementation could occur as soon as 2020 or 2021.

Here’s how things would work under the most recently-discussed framework:

The proposed draft would last 15 rounds (increased from the six-round draft originally proposed) with each pick having a “hard slot” of its own. The number of rounds in the draft will likely be flexible throughout the planning process.

Teams would be allowed to trade picks, and can to sign players age 16 and older from countries under the current international system. Non-drafted players would be allowed to with teams for up to $50,000.

The MLB Players Association would have to sign off on any plan to implement an international draft before it could proceed.

