If you’re only going to watch one Formula One race all year, make sure it’s the Monaco Grand Prix.

From its gorgeous setting on the French Riviera to its historic turns, the Monaco GP is perhaps the most visually stunning event in all of motorsports. Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver Lewis Hamilton will start from the pole with teammate Valterri Bottas right behind him.

Last year’s winner, Renault Sport Formula One Team’s Daniel Ricciardo, will start seventh.

Here’s how to watch the 2019 Monaco GP online:

When: Sunday, May 26, at 9:05 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN +

Thumbnail photo via Steve Etherington/Mercedes AMG Petronas