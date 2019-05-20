Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts wasn’t kidding when he insisted his everyday play, not his potential payday, would dominate his thinking in 2019.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder sidestepped the chance to address his contract situation last week, when he told The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham he’s only focused on the team’s quest to defend its World Series championship. Betts can become a free agent after the 2020 season and he repeated the message he has previously delivered about looming contract talks: negotiations must wait until after the season.

“No. I’m thinking about us trying to win the World Series again,” Betts said when Abraham asked whether Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado’s monster contract extension affected his own contract considerations. “It’s 2019, that’s not what I’m worried about. When 2020 comes, we’ll worry about 2020. Then I’ll worry about whatever happens after that.

“I’ve always been able to compartmentalize things like that. My contract is not on my to-do list right now.”

Betts’ potential bout with free agency will be one of baseball’s most closely watched storylines later this year and early next year. Manny Machado, Bryce Harper and Mike Trout all signed new contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and most expect Betts, the reigning American League MVP to ink an eye-popping deal of his own in this new market.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images