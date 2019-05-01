Mookie Betts Joins Exclusive Company With Latest Career Milestone

Mookie Betts made a bit of history Tuesday night at Fenway Park.
Not only did Betts’ first-inning home run give the Boston Red Sox an early lead over the Oakland Athletics, it also allowed the superstar outfielder to cross the plate for his 500th career run scored. Betts needed just 674 games to reach the milestone, which ranks second among active players.
The achievement is pretty remarkable on its own, but when its put in perspective of Red Sox history, it makes it all the more impressive.
Certainly not a bad group to be a part of.
Betts will look to add to his run total Wednesday afternoon when the Red Sox go for a three-game series sweep of the Oakland Athletics.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP