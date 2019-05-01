Mookie Betts Joins Exclusive Company With Latest Career Milestone

Mookie Betts made a bit of history Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Not only did Betts’ first-inning home run give the Boston Red Sox an early lead over the Oakland Athletics, it also allowed the superstar outfielder to cross the plate for his 500th career run scored. Betts needed just 674 games to reach the milestone, which ranks second among active players.

The achievement is pretty remarkable on its own, but when its put in perspective of Red Sox history, it makes it all the more impressive.

Fewest games needed to reach 500 runs scored (active players): 1. Albert Pujols – 629

2. MOOKIE BETTS – 674 (tonight)

3. Mike Trout – 690 Prior to Betts, the last Red Sox to score 500 runs within their first 700 games were Nomar Garciaparra, Johnny Pesky, and Ted Williams. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) April 30, 2019

Certainly not a bad group to be a part of.

Betts will look to add to his run total Wednesday afternoon when the Red Sox go for a three-game series sweep of the Oakland Athletics.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images