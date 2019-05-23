Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It took them a little longer than most would have liked, but the Boston Red Sox came up with a 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in 13 innings on Wednesday.

And it took some extra-inning magic to get the job done.

Both Mookie Betts and Michael Chavis hit go-ahead home runs in extras, the first time that has happened since 1951. Of course, Betts’ home run would not stand up, with Rowdy Tellez tying things back up in the bottom of the 12th with a solo shot. But Chavis’ blast did the trick.

To hear from Betts and Chavis in the locker room after Wednesday’s win, check out “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images