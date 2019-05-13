It’s been a tough year for Darrell Wallace Jr., to say the least.
Last week, Wallace, the only black driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, tweeted that he hasn’t “been a good place for some time now.” After one top-five finish and three top-10s last season, his first as a full-time driver on NASCAR’s top level, Wallace hasn’t finished higher than 17th in what’s been a trying sophomore campaign.
The tweets understandably raised concerns among those in and around the NASCAR community.
Then, during Friday’s practice for the Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway, Wallace opened up.
“You try to be the best you can and sometimes it ain’t damn good enough,” the Richard Petty Motorsports driver, who also admitted to going through “depression and everything with it,” told media members, via The Associated Press.
“ … I’m on the verge of breaking down. And I am what I am. … It’s been a rough moment for a while. Just trying to do everything I can.”
Wallace, reportedly fighting back tears, conceded that driving has helped alleviate some of his pains, at least temporarily.
“It all goes away when you get behind the wheel.”
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images