Nathan Eovaldi underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right elbow on April 23, but it appears the Boston Red Sox starting pitcher is making some positive progress toward his return to the hill.

Manager Alex Cora spoke to reporters at Fenway Park Tuesday, saying that the right-hander is expected to throw a simulated game, his first since the procedure, on Thursday or Friday at Yankee Stadium, per MassLive. Cora added that the team will decide on a rehab assignment after the simulated game is complete.

“It’s one thing to throw simulated games here and then compete at this level,” Cora said, as transcribed by MassLive. “The other stuff plays — the fans, the adrenaline, the leverage situations and winning comes into play. We’ll talk about it.”

Eovaldi has an ERA of six in 21 innings over four starts this season.

The Red Sox face the Cleveland Indians in Game 2 of their three-game set on Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. ET.

