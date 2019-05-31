Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nathan Eovaldi took his next step in recovering from surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow in April.

The Red Sox pitcher threw a simulated game Friday before Boston’s contest against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. Eovaldi tossed 54 pitches, 22 from the mound, according to Providence Journal’s Bill Koch.

Manager Alex Cora provided more information on his pitcher Friday evening:

“He was really good. Stuff was great,” he said, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “… It seems like he’s getting close to seeing some action. (We) will map out whether his next outing is a simulated game or rehab outing tomorrow. He’ll be with us sooner rather than later.”

Cora also added he will use Eovaldi as a starter once he returns, and did not consider using him out the bullpen.

“That fifth game is really important for us,” Cora said, per Speier. “… Having the rotation, having guys go deep into games, that’s how we operate here.”

Eovaldi started in just four games before heading to the injured list. And if he can come 100 percent, he’ll certainly provide a boost to the Boston rotation.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports