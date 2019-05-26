Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nathan Eovaldi is nearing a return.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher has been on the shelf since undergoing surgery April 22 to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. Eovaldi’s original recovery time was estimated in the six-eight weeks range, but it’s looking like he’ll return to the mound sooner than many expected.

Prior to Sunday’s game between the Red Sox and the Houston Astros, The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham offered an encouraging update on the right-hander.

To hear from Abraham, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images