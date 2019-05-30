Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nathan Eovaldi continues to make positive progress.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher has been on the injured list since April after he underwent surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. Since then, Eovaldi has been throwing bullpen sessions and manager Alex Cora said the starter would throw a simulated game “soon.”

Well, we now know just when “soon” is, as Cora spoke to reporters after it was announced Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees was postponed due to weather. The skipper revealed Eovaldi will throw a simulated game Friday, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Eovaldi certainly will provide a boost to the starting rotation once he returns. And, although we still don’t know when that is just yet, it’s refreshing to see the pitcher continue to take forward steps in his recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images