Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s silly season in the NBA, and Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics are right at the heart of it! Murmurs of Irving heading to the Los Angeles Lakers to team up with ex-teammate LeBron James have been aplenty as of late, but one NBA insider says she’s hearing otherwise.

ESPN’s Jackie MacMullen joined the Hoop Collective podcast this week, reporting that she doesn’t think he’ll head west for the purple and gold.

“I did a little digging around and my feeling is very strongly that while LeBron and Kyrie have kissed and made up, that Kyrie is not going there,” MacMullen said, as transcribed by MassLive. “He’s just not. I just don’t believe it. And I think people close to him just don’t believe it either.”

MacMullen joins ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who earlier this month also disregarded the reports of Irving heading to the Lakers.

This isn’t the first Irving-related rumor and it certainly won’t be the last. We’ll just have to wait and see, as Irving is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

The 27-year-old point guard was named to the All-NBA Second Team Thursday, the second All-NBA appearance of his career.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images