The 2019 NBA Draft Lottery apparently didn’t change Anthony Davis’ mind.

The New Orleans Pelicans superstar still wants his team to trade him this offseason, despite the fact it won the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday night via Twitter, citing NBA sources.

The New Orleans Pelicans are now set up to be Zion Williamson’s franchise to lift, and No. 1 pick could ease potential trade of Anthony Davis. His stance on a trade has not changed, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 15, 2019

Most predict Zion Williamson will be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, but the chance to play with the potential star hasn’t enticed Davis to want to remain in New Orleans.

Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans in January after informing them he’d opt out of his contract after next season. The Pelicans are expected to field trade offers from the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics and other teams, who hope to land the 26-year-old and sign him to a long-term contract.

The Pelicans might redouble their efforts to convince Davis to stay, but their task will be as hard as ever, judging by Charania’s report.

