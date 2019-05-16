Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is JB Bickerstaff the man to fill the hole on the Boston Celtics coaching staff?

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens interviewed the veteran NBA coach for a potential role on his staff, The New York Post’s Mark Berman reported Thursday, citing a source. Bickerstaff and Stevens reportedly met Wednesday night in Chicago at the NBA Draft combine.

David Fizdale does not appear he will add his former Memphis assistant .JB Bickerstaff to Knicks staff. Per source, Celtics HC Brad Stevens interviewed Bickerstaff last night at Chicago combine. Celtics is losing assistant Micah Shrewsberry to Purdue. JB had been up for Cavs HC. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) May 16, 2019

Stevens apparently seeks another assistant coach, following Shrewsberry’s recent departure for Purdue University.

Bickerstaff, 40, has been an NBA coach for the last 15 years. He was an assistant with the Charlotte Bobcats, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets between 2004 and 2015. He spent just under one full season as Houston’s interim head coach in 2015-16 after the team fired Kevin McHale. Bickerstaff joined the Memphis Grizzlies as associate head coach in summer 2016. Memphis promoted him to head coach in 2017, and he spent 16-plus months in charge until the team fired him April 11.

Bickerstaff reportedly had been a candidate to become the Los Angeles Lakers’ and Cleveland Cavaliers’ head coach, but those jobs went to Frank Vogel and John Beilin, respectively.

Stevens faces competition for Bickerstaff’s services, as Beilein is considering hiring Bickerstaff as his top assistant, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing sources.

Cavs coach John Beilein and JB Bickerstaff expected to soon discuss possibility of an associate head coaching role, sources tell ESPN. Bickerstaff interviewed for Cavs and Lakers openings. He remains a sought-after top assistant on market. Beilein wants an experienced NBA staff. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 13, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Chris Nicoll/USA TODAY Sports Images