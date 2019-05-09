NBA Rumors: Celtics Assistant Coach To Leave Team For This College Job

The winds of change definitely will blow through the Boston Celtics this offseason.

Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry will leave the team this summer in order to take a similar role on Purdue University’s men’s basketball team, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported Wednesday night via Twitter, citing an NBA source.

A league source confirms that Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry is leaving Boston to re-join the coaching staff at Purdue.

Significant loss for the Celtics. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 9, 2019

A source told Stadium’s Jeff Goodman Shrewberry will leave Boston in order to come closer to fulfilling his personal ambition.

This has been done for a month or so: Micah Shrewsberry wants to ultimately be a college head coach. Leaving to join Matt Painter’s staff at Purdue, sources confirm to @Stadium. https://t.co/QcS7vfsoUR — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 9, 2019

Rumors linked Shrewsberry with the Georgia State head coach’s job last month, but he declined to pursue it, and Rob Lanier ultimately filled the position. Shrewsberry was a candidate to become UMass’ men’s basketball’s head coach in 2017 but exited the running for the job after his second interview.

Shrewsberry has worked on Brad Stevens’ coaching staffs on-and-off since 2008 and has been on Stevens’ Celtics staff throughout his entire six-year tenure.

Shrewsberry left Steven’s Butler program in 2011 after three seasons to become an assistant coach under Painter at Purdue. However, Shrewsberry re-joined Stevens in 2013 as an assistant with the Celtics.

The futures of several Celtics players are uncertain, with many of them set for free agency this offseason or the team considering including them in trades. At least one undboutedly will follow Shrewsberry out that door.

