Josh Reaves is one of the latest prospects to enter the Boston Celtics’ radar.

The Penn State Nittany Lions guard will meet and likely participate in a predraft workout with the Celtics this week, CelticsWire’s Bryan Kalbrosky reported Sunday, citing a source with knowledge of the schedule. Reaves won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award last season, and many mock drafts project him as a second-round pick.

Reaves averaged just 8.9 points during his four-year college basketball career, but he led the Big Ten in steals per game for the last three seasons and earned this glowing review last February from Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann.

Chris Holtmann just called Penn State's Josh Reaves as the "best perimeter defender I’ve ever coached against. He’s fantastic." — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) February 8, 2019

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on June 20 with the Celtics owning three first-round picks, and a second-round pick at No. 51 overall.

Perhaps their meeting with Reaves, 22, will convince them he’s worth adding to the roster as a potential diamond in the rough.

