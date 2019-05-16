Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There could be very little suspense when it comes to the top three picks in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Duke superstar Zion Williamson is expected to be the first pick, which now belongs to the New Orleans Pelicans, who won the draft lottery Tuesday night despite having just a 6 percent chance of the pingpong balls bouncing their way.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported Thursday, citing sources, that the Memphis Grizzlies have told interested parties in Chicago, where the NBA draft combine is underway, that they intend to select Murray State guard Ja Morant with the No. 2 overall pick if Williamson indeed goes No. 1.

This isn’t too surprising, but sources told ESPN that members of the Grizzlies front office and ownership group already have revealed their intentions. Memphis choosing Morant would open the door for RJ Barrett — another Duke standout — to end up with the New York Knicks at No. 3 overall.

Of course, the Knicks could trade the No. 3 pick — perhaps in a deal with the Pelicans for All-Star big man Anthony Davis — but Morant and Barrett are considered to be on the second tier of prospects below Williamson. There’s a rather significant drop-off from there.

Sources told ESPN that Barrett would be ecstatic to land with New York if Williamson and Morant go No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, and that the Knicks will do their due diligence in exploring trade options and working out other players projected to be selected in the top 10.

