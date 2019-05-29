Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seems as though the Los Angeles Lakers could be looking to land Kyrie Irving during this offseason, and Kobe Bryant appears to be playing a role.

According to NBA analyst Ric Bucher, the ex-Laker is playing a key role in trying to coax Kyrie into a purple and gold uniform next season.

“The latest that I’ve heard is that it’s between Brooklyn and the Lakers,” Bucher said on FS1’s “The Herd” on Tuesday. “And I’ve heard that the Lakers and Kobe Bryant — now Kobe told me, or indicated to me, that he was not involved. That he was, ‘Hey, that’s their deal. I’m not part of it.’ But I was told in the last 24 hours, Kobe has been busy recruiting Kyrie, in particular, to try to get him to the Lakers.”

But Bucher still sees Kyrie heading to the Knicks, calling them “the odds-on favorite” to land the guard.

“And if we’re going to continue our real estate (game), he just bought a place in South Orange (New Jersey).”

