The market for Terry Rozier reportedly is starting to take shape.

Rozier, an impending restricted free agent, all but confirmed Tuesday he’ll be moving on from the Boston Celtics when he made the rounds at ESPN. The fourth-year guard was awfully candid about the challenge of playing with Kyrie Irving and even took a not-so-subtle jab at the Celtics coaching staff.

So, where will Rozier end up? While he hasn’t hinted at any preferred destinations amid his media tour, the 25-year-old reportedly will be considered this offseason by a team in need of guard help.

“Aside from (Patrick) Beverley, Boston guard Terry Rozier is on the Bulls’ radar, commanding Chicago’s attention with fearless play and hard-nosed defensive effort,” The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry writes. “Inside the Advocate Center, there is genuine belief that Rozier could be exactly who the team needs. Chicago could make a run at the restricted free agent this summer, but it’s unclear who holds the edge between Rozier and Beverley on the organization’s wish list. Rozier is six years younger, making him a more ideal fit with the current building blocks.”

Despite not receiving a ton of exposure this season, Rozier’s 2018 playoff run alone likely will make him a coveted player on the open market. With Irving sidelined, Rozier averaged 16.5 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game over 19 playoff contests last year. The impressive stretch suggested Rozier is more than capable of being a starting guard in the league, a role he has long awaited since entering the NBA in 2015.

With this in mind, Rozier might not the best option for the Bulls. Chicago probably is better served with a player like Beverley, a wily veteran whose leadership skills would come of great benefit to the young and inexperienced Bulls. As for Rozier, the case can be made that his ideal role is the sixth or seventh man for a championship contender.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images