NBA Rumors: Warriors Preparing For ‘Seismic Changes’ This Offseason

Is this the Golden State Warriors’ swan song?

The Warriors, as has been the case the last few years, are the frontrunners to win it all. But after that, well, some change could be on the horizon.

Kevin Durant has a player option in his contract and Klay Thompson is a free agent. Some other role players, such as Quinn Cook, also are set to hit free agency. DeMarcus Cousins hasn’t had a huge impact this season, but he too is about to be a free agent.

It seems highly unlikely Golden State would bring everyone back, and it appears it’s aware of that. During an appearance on “Get Up!,” ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski indicated that the Warriors are prepared for some major roster upheaval.

“Internally in Golden State, there’s a sense of let’s try to put aside what’s coming in July. We have a chance to do something very rare in sports, to three-peat,” Wojnarowski said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Joshua Schrock. ” “Let’s try to keep our focus there and win the title, then let July play out the way it’s going to. But I think the Warriors are bracing for possibly seismic change within that organization.”

While Stephen Curry is a fine player, he won’t be able to succeed without some high-end guys around him, so the departures of either Durant, Thompson or both could bring the Warriors’ impressive run to a screeching halt.

