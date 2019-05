Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have pushed the Carolina Hurricanes to the brink.

Boston can punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final with a win Thursday night at PNC Arena.

The B’s are without captain Zdeno Chara, who was scratched before the game, giving John Moore the start on defense.

NESN’s Rachel Holt and Andy Brickley have you covered with a breakdown of the opening 20 minutes in the video above, which will begin shortly after the period.