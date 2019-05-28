Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Stanley Cup Final finally is here.

The Boston Bruins are chasing their seventh Stanley Cup title against the St. Louis Blues. And it has all kicked off on Monday night at TD Garden.

NESN’s Rachel Holt and Andy Brickley have you covered with analysis from Game 1 in the video above, which will begin shortly after the period.

Thumbnail photo via May 9, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins fans cheer from the stands after a goal during the third period in game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports