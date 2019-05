Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are looking to take a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

After taking Games 1 and 2 at TD Garden in pretty convincing fashion, the Bruins are at PNC Arena, where the Hurricanes are 5-0 in these playoffs.

The Bruins lead 2-1 through 40 minutes.

To watch a full intermission report from NESN’s Andy Brickley and Courtney Cox, watch the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images