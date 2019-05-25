Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving’s looming free agency already is causing a palpable amount of buzz across the NBA landscape, but there may be a sleeper team just waiting for July 1 to roll around.

Many feel the Boston Celtics point guard will bolt for the Big Apple to team up with Kevin Durant at Madison Square Garden, however the Brooklyn Nets have other ideas. The Nets have the cap space to sign Irving, and reportedly feel he could “thrive” alongside guard D’Angelo Russell, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

A source tells me that there are some within the #Nets organization that feel a D'Angelo Russell-Kyrie Irving pairing could work, that the two All-Star point guards could not only coexist but thrive. Story on the way. — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) May 25, 2019

Russell averaged 21.1 points and seven assists this past season, also making his first ever all-star appearance.

A Russell-Irving pair would be extremely intriguing on the offensive end, but slightly concerning on the other side of the ball. Both guards have their fair share of issues on defense.

The Nets, the Eastern Conference’s No. 6 seed this past season, no longer are the Knicks’ little brother, and they feel that holds true in free agency as well.

