Nets Veteran Predicts Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant To Give Team ‘Sit-Down’ In Free Agency

Jared Dudley believes NBA veterans will consider the lure of Brooklyn, NY, strongly.

The Brooklyn Nets forward told the New York Times’ Marc Stein on Tuesday he expects Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to have face-to-face meetings with team officials this summer during their expected free-agency tour. Irving and Durant are expected to opt out of their current contracts and become free agents this summer, and many rumors have linked them with the New York Knicks due to their close friendship.

But Dudley insists Brooklyn will compete with its crosstown rival for the players’ services.

“I would be shocked if the Nets don’t get a sit-down,” Dudley said.

The Nets are well-positioned for future success, and this is no secret among NBA players, according to Dudley.

“It’s just set up for one All-Star player to come in and take this team from a six seed to a two seed within one year,” Dudley said. “They have the infrastructure — good owner, good G.M., good coach. The practice facility is one of the best in the league. The arena is one of the best in the league. You’ve got draft picks, cap space, you’re in New York City. And the young talent — when it comes to 25 and under, if it’s not the best talent in the league it’s second or third.”

Irving and Durant currently are pursuing success in the NBA playoffs with the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, respectively. Once their playoff journeys end, an epic race to sign them might begin, with Brooklyn now representing a potential endpoint for one or both superstars.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images