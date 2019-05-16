Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cathy Engelbert has a clear idea of what she wants to achieve in her new job.

The WNBA announced Wednesday it has hired the Deloitte US CEO as its new commissioner. She’ll replace former WNBA president Lisa Borders, who left the post last October, and NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, who has piloted the league since Borders’ departure.

Engelbert won’t begin her job until July 17, but she already knows three areas on which she’ll focus.

‘‘It is an absolute privilege to be joining the WNBA at such an exciting and important time in its history,’’ Engelbert said. ‘‘I see tremendous opportunity to bolster visibility for the sport of women’s basketball, empower the players and enhance fan engagement.

“I look forward to using my business expertise and passion for basketball to promote women in the game and beyond, and to working with the teams and world-class athletes to help grow this league into a thriving business.”

The 2019 WNBA regular season will tip off May 24, and its future will be bright if Engelbert can accomplish what she has set out to do.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images