Newcastle Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Liverpool will encounter an old friend, turned new foe, in its effort to reclaim the advantage in the Premier League title race.

Newcastle will host Liverpool on Saturday at St. James’ Park in a Premier League Round 37 game. The Reds enter the contest in second place in the Premier League standings — just one point behind Manchester City, which will play Monday against Leicester City — and a win would move them back into first, at least temporarily.

Liverpool must find a way to break down the resolute defense of Rafa Benitez, who managed the Reds between 2004 and 2010. Doing so will be challenge, as Newcastle has lost to Liverpool at home just once in their last seven Premier League meetings (four wins and two draws). The Magpies also have won six of their last seven Premier League home games.

NBCSN will broadcast Newcastle versus Liverpool, and NBC Universo will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Saturday, May 4, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com