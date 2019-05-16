Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 NFL season will be here before we all know it, and the sportsbooks are prepared.

Despite playing in a pretty easy division, the New England Patriots have a few challenges in their out-of-conference schedule, especially in the final weeks of campaign.

Regardless, the oddsmakers like the Patriots’ chances in quite a few games next season. Matt Perrault, who hosts “Pushing The Odds” on SB Nation Radio and 920 “The Game” in Las Vegas, gathered the odds for each Patriots game in 2019. Outside of their Week 17 tilt with the Miami Dolphins (which was unavailable), the Pats were favored in all but one game — a Week 11 road battle with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are the full odds.

Here is the entire @Patriots schedule ATS for 2019 @CGTechnology_ @PushingTheOdds … they are favorites in every single game except one at Philly #nfl pic.twitter.com/G6mvYQko9N — Matt Perrault (@sportstalkmatt) May 16, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images